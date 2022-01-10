Basketball: Jack Animam suffers knee injury

Filipina basketball star Jack Animam has suffered a knee injury that will keep her out of action for the next several months.

A source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ABS-CBN News that Animam has sustained an ACL tear in her left knee.

Spin.ph first reported the development.

Animam is now set to undergo surgery to repair the damage in her knee. Recovery from an ACL tear generally takes eight to nine months, per UCHealth, a time frame that would rule Animam out of the Southeast Asian Games and likely the Asian Games as well.

The injury also spelled the end of Animam's campaign in the First Women's Basketball League of Serbia, where she had starred for Radnicki Kragujevac.

In eight games with Radnicki, Animam averaged 20.0 points, 14.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. She left the team in mid-December, having sat out two games. Her team wished her a "speedy recovery" although they did not specify the nature of her injury.

The injury will also likely delay Animam's plans to enter the WNBA Draft.

