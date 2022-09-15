Gilas Pilipinas Women's center Jack Animan. FIBA.basketball

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipina basketball star Jack Animam is inching closer to her return to action, nine months after a successful knee surgery.

This, according to Gilas Pilipinas Women coach Pat Aquino who has been closely monitoring Animam's recovery in the United States.

"I think she's coming back soon. She's been recovering well and she's been doing a lot of workouts na. We hope to see her back as soon as possible," Aquino said.

Animam tore the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in her left knee while playing for Radnički Kragujevac in the First Women's Basketball League of Serbia back in November.

In eight games for Radnički, the former UAAP Most Valuable Player averaged 17.5 points, 12.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.5 steals in over 30 minutes per game. It was her first stint as a professional basketball player.

Animam returned to the US after her injury and underwent surgery in January. She wound up missing the national team's campaign in the Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam, where the Gilas Women repeated as gold medalists.

"I know she's just wanting to clear something with the doctor, and trainer, and everything, with her agent, so, hopefully, she will be back," said Aquino.

Animam told ABS-CBN News that she hopes to be cleared by her doctors by October.

Aquino, meanwhile, assured that Animam remains fully committed to the Gilas Women's program despite now being based in the US. This means that the 6-foot-5 forward will be available for the Philippines even if she signs with a new professional team.

"We talked about it," said Aquino. "If ever somebody gets her abroad and to play, sabi namin 'yung [Gilas Women] 'yung No. 1 priority."

"So we'll be seeing Jack soon," he guaranteed.

The 23-year-old Animam won five UAAP championships with the NU Lady Bulldogs, going unbeaten in her collegiate career. In late 2020, she played for the Shin Hsin University and helped them rule the University Basketball Association in Taiwan.

In 2019, she helped the Gilas women win gold in the 5-on-5 and 3x3 competitions of the SEA Games.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: