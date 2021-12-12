Jack Animam's Serbia stint comes to an end



Filipina basketball star Jack Animam has parted ways with her professional team in Serbia, Radnički Kragujevac.

The team announced on Saturday that they have "escorted our Jack back to America."

"We thank her for everything she has done in this short time," the team said. "She was one of the most important players in the team."

Radnički did not reveal the reason for Animam's departure, though they wished the Filipina "a speedy recovery."

"As Jack said in the end, 'no goodbye, but see you'," they added.

Animam has not played in Radnički's past two games after having starred for them in their first eight matches.

In eight games, Animam averaged 17.5 points, 12.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.5 steals while playing over 30 minutes per game for Radnički.

Radnički Kragujevac currently has a 4-6 record in the First Women's Basketball League of Serbia.

Animam and her management team, East West Private, has yet to comment on the matter.