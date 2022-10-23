UAAP: NU women crush FEU for 103rd win in a row

Kristine Cayabyab top-scored for NU against FEU. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- National University shook off a lethargic first half to overpower Far Eastern University, 67-44, and stay unbeaten in the UAAP Season 85 women's basketball tournament on Sunday evening at the Ynares Sports Center in Antipolo.

With NU legend Jack Animam watching courtside, the Lady Bulldogs pulled away from a tight 31-24 first half and limited the Lady Tamaraws to just 20 points in the second half.

Rookie ace Kristine Cayabyab had another strong game, firing 23 points to go along with 10 rebounds and two steals. Mikka Cacho added 12 points and seven boards, as the Lady Bulldogs completed a 7-0 sweep of the first round.

This was their 103rd straight win since 2014.

"The challenge tonight was to finish the first round strong, and the right way," NU coach Aris Dimaunahan said. "I thought also we played good defense vs. FEU, probably because Jack is here. Jack is the anchor of our defense back in the day. I thought na-inspire ang mga players with Jack around, to play defense."

The Lady Bulldogs pulled away completely in the fourth quarter, where they held FEU scoreless for nearly seven minutes. The Lady Tamaraws wouldn't score until the 3:02 mark of the period through a Princess Jumuad layup.

A layup by Camille Clarin with 4:18 to play gave NU its biggest lead at 27 points, 65-38.

FEU finished the game shooting just 21% from the field, and committed 25 turnovers that led to 16 points for NU.

Jumuad led the Lady Tams with 14 points, but no other FEU player reached double-digits. The Lady Tamaraws finished the first round with a 1-6 win-loss slate.

The Lady Bulldogs were once again without Karl Ann Pingol due to illness.

The scores:

NU (67) -- Cayabyab 23, Cacho 12, Surada 7, Talas 6, Clarin 5, Edimo Tiky 4, Solis 4, Bartolo 3, Fabruada 2, Canuto 1, Betanio 0, Ico 0, Barroquillo 0, Villareal 0, Dimaunahan 0.

FEU (44) -- Jumuad 14, Taguiam 9, Pacia 5, Aquino 4, Delos Santos 3, Go 3, Lopez 2, Geabroso 1, Salvani 0, Obien 0, Samonte 0.

Quarterscores: 13-6, 31-24, 54-38, 67-44