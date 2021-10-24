Home  >  Sports

MPL S8 finals: Blacklist protects crown after defeating Onic PH in Grand Finals

Angela Coloma, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 24 2021 09:41 PM

Blacklist International notch their second straight MPL title. Courtesy: MPL Philippines
MANILA - Blacklist International defended its Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League crown after defeating Onic PH in a 4-1 Season 8 Grand Finals showdown, Sunday. 

After sinking to the lower bracket, Blacklist climbed all the way up to the Grand Finals after defeating Smart Omega, 3-1 in an earlier matchup. 

It was also sweet revenge for a Blacklist squad that was swept by Onic late in the regular season. This is the second year in a row that Blacklist will be taking the crown. 

Blacklist banked on late-game exploits, thanks to Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario's season 7 championship-winning Aldous to draw the first game for Blacklist. Regular season MVP Salic "Hadji" Imam's Yve took the MVP recognition with a 100 percent kill participation. 

It was a back and forth for both teams in Game 2. But Game 2 Markyyyyy's Natan led the charge in a crucial teamfight down the bottom lane 20 minutes in, taking down three players en route to the base annihilation to level the series, 1-1. 

Captain Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna's Mathilda went ham to start Game 3, building up a mega kill for his own to start the set and set the tempo, helping Blacklist regain the lead, 2-1. Wise took the MVP recognition with his Bane for Game 3, behind his massive damage output and a 7/2/6 kill-death-assist (KDA) record. 

With Hadji's Chou in control, Blacklist banked on a clean game in Game 4, coming out unscathed and keeping Onic without a kill for a dominant route to match point. Hadji took another MVP recognition in Game 4 with 9 assists, as his Chou proved vital in ganks throughout the set. 

Blacklist banked on another dominant game in Game 4 to secure the title defense. 

Blacklist held the best record in MPL history in the regular season behind a 13-1 win-loss record, only falling behind Onic Philippines through a 2-0 sweep. They have only dropped two matches in the regular seasons of Season 7 and Season 8. 

Starting the playoffs in round 2 of the upper bracket, they fell to Smart Omega, 3-1, amid missing the services of OHEB, who faced a two-game suspension. 

Starting with the best record in Season 8, Onic PH ran riot with Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdesol's growth as a player, and the return of Allan "Baloyskie" Baloy as its captain.

They were the only team which defeated Blacklist in the regular season, behind a 2-0 sweep. 

BLACKLIST roster

COACH: Kristoffer Ed "BON CHAN" Ricaplaza

  • Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna (captain)
  • Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario
  • Kiel Calvin "OHEB" Soriano
  • Salic A "Hadji" Imam
  • Edward "EDWARD" Jay Dapadap
  • Mark Jayson "ESON" Gerardo
  • Dexter Louise "DEX STAR" Alaba

ONIC PH roster
COACH: Paul Denver "Coach Yeb" Miranda

  • Allen Jedric "Baloyskie" Baloy (captain) 
  • Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol
  • Gerald "Dlarskie" Trinchera
  • Karl Mico "Micophobia" Tarala
  • Mark Christian "Markyyyyy" Etcobañez
  • Jaylord "Hatred" Gonzales
  • Paul Ian "Beemo" Sergio
  • Nowee "Ryota" Cabailo
