MPL Philippines

MANILA - Onic Philippines on Sunday handed Blacklist International their first loss in the MPL Season 8 with an emphatic 2-0 sweep Sunday.

Prior to this, defending champions Blacklist had an 11-match winning streak, the longest in the league's 4-year history.

Blacklist used a mix of conventional and unconventional picks for game 1, but Onic went in and dominated the first frame to take the first point.

The surprise Barats pick courtesy of Danerie "Wise" Del Rosario seemed to have helped Blacklist level with Onic's squad throughout Game 2.

But an Onic squad fresh from a Lord take managed to knock out four of Blacklist's heroes, thanks to Jaylord "Hatred" Gonzales, Kairi

"Kairi" Rayosdelsol, and Allan "Baloyskie" Baloy, giving them enough room to charge towards Blacklist base and deal the defending champs their first loss in 11 matches.

The win gives Onic the second slot in the upper bracket of the MPL Season 8 playoffs. They are the second squad to enter next to Blacklist International.

Blacklist keep top hold of the league rankings with 28 points, next to Onic, who now have 25 points.

Blacklist will face Omega and Bren Esports - who are both fighting for playoff slots - in the last week of the MPL regular season. Onic will face TNC and RSG Philippines in their last Season 8 outings.