PBA: Mac Tallo makes PBA return with Converge



MANILA — Mac Tallo’s return to 5-on-5 hoops was made official by the Converge FiberXers on Saturday.

After receiving his release from Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas on Friday, the once top 3x3 player of the country was formally introduced by the Aldin Ayo-led squad in an Instagram post by Converge earlier this afternoon.

“Officially welcoming Mac Tallo to the Converge FiberXers!” they penned.



The 10th overall pick of the then-TNT Katropa in the 2017 PBA Draft last played in the league in 2019 for the NLEX Road Warriors and has since made a name for himself in the halfcourt scene for Chooks! in various competitions in and out of the country.

He will now be reinforcing a FiberXers squad that saw the exodus of some of their top guns in Jeron Teng who signed with the San Miguel Beermen and Mav Ahanmisi who will now suit up for Barangay Ginebra San Miguel.

Tallo will also be reuniting with Ayo whom he played for with Chooks! until 2022, just before the former UST Growling Tigers mentor returned to coaching 5-on-5 basketball after being appointed as Converge’s coach in the same year.

While he was not in the team’s initial roster, he may make his debut with Converge when they open their 2023 Commissioner’s Cup campaign against Blackwater Bossing on Wednesday, November 8, at the PhilSports Arena at 4 PM.