Mac Tallo released by Chooks-to-Go after 2-year stint

Mac Tallo in action. Handout/Chooks-to-Go.

MANILA -- Mac Tallo, the country's top 3x3 player, is headed for a return to the full court game after being released by Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas.

Chooks on Friday announced that they are releasing Tallo after a two-year stint that saw him become the No. 1 ranked 3x3 player in the Philippines.

"Chooks Pilipinas is grateful for the service Tallo has done for the country, including being the country's number one-ranked 3x3 player," said Vice President of Chooks Inc. Mel Macasaquit. "Tallo's transition to 3x3 basketball showcased his adaptability and resilience. His performances on the court have brought pride and inspiration to fans across the nation."

Chooks said that Tallo is embarking "on a journey back to 5-on-5 basketball," with the Cebuano guard widely expected to sign with the Converge FiberXers in the PBA.

Tallo was the 10th overall pick in the 2017 PBA Rookie Draft by TNT, but he last played in the PBA in 2019 for the NLEX Road Warriors.

Recently, he played for Converge in a preseason tournament.

"We want to assure Mac that our unwavering support and cheers will always be with him," Macasaquit said of Tallo.

In his last appearance for Manila Chooks!, Tallo led the team to an upset of world No. 12 Futian during the 2023 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Cebu Masters.