PBA: Jeron Teng signs with San Miguel

Jeron Teng with San Miguel Corp. sports director Alfrancis Chua. Photo courtesy of Danny Espiritu.

MANILA – Jeron Teng has finally found his new home in the PBA.

The former De La Salle University star has agreed to sign a two-year deal with the San Miguel Beermen, his agent, Danny Espiritu, confirmed to ABS-CBN News on Wednesday afternoon.

Espiritu first shared the development on his social media accounts, posting a photo of Teng shaking hands with San Miguel Corp. sports director Alfrancis Chua.

The 29-year-old swingman failed to reach a contract extension with his former team Converge FiberXers when his past deal expired last August. This eventually led to Teng becoming an unrestricted free agent four weeks ago.

Coming off a season where he averaged 12.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.1 assists, the former fifth overall pick of the Alaska Aces in the 2017 PBA Rookie Draft will be joining June Mar Fajardo, Terrence Romeo, CJ Perez, and the rest of the Jorge Gallent-led squad as they hope to reclaim the PBA Commissioner's cup title that they last won in 2019.

Teng can make his debut with the Beermen as early as November 15, 8 p.m., when they face the NLEX Road Warriors at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.