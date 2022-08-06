Aldin Ayo resigns as 3x3 coach to take care of sick mom

Aldin Ayo has resigned from his post as head trainer of Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3. Handout

MANILA – Aldin Ayo is leaving the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 program “with a heavy heart” to take care of his ailing mother.

Ayo, who is an only son, stepped down as the 3x3 chief tactician to devote time to his mom, who is battling Stage-4 cancer.

“It was a tough decision to leave Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas but I need to be on my mom's side in the battle that she is facing," said Ayo about his 69-year-old mom.

Ayo said he was grateful to the organization for the opportunity to head the national team.

"I’m very grateful to Bounty Agro Ventures, Inc. and Boss Ronald Mascariñas for giving me the opportunity to train and coach the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 National Team and to represent the country through the sport we love most. I’m forever grateful,” the collegiate champion coach said.

Ayo replaced Eric Altamirano as the head trainer of Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 in November 2020.

Under Ayo's watch, he led the Chooks team to the 2022 Chooks-to-Go FIBA 3x3 Super Quest, the country's first title in the pro circuit since 2014.

"We are thankful for the service of Coach Aldin Ayo not just to our teams but also to our organization. He brought a lot of changes to the way our team was run," said Mascariñas.

Chico Lanete will temporarily replace Ayo, who vowed to help with the transition.

Aside from coaching the 3x3, Ayo built his reputation as a coach when he guided the Letran Knights to an NCAA championship before transferring to La Salle, which he also led to the UAAP title.

He then coached the UST Tigers and helped the team reach the UAAP finals, before resigning in 2020 after allegedly holding a training bubble at the height of the pandemic.

