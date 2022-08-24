Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Aldin Ayo admitted that he was quite surprised with the developments that led to his appointment as the new head coach of Converge in the PBA.

Ayo said he first learned about his impending appointment on social media.

"I think that was 2 weeks ago, noong Thursday. Lumabas sa social media, hindi ko pa alam kung anong meron. (Converge) Boss Dennis Uy called me up and na-surprise ako," Ayo said in an interview on ABS-CBN Sports' Off the Record.

"Hindi ako agad nakagawa ng decision because I have to consult my mom."

After getting his mother's blessing, Ayo said he accepted the job.

"Nauna sa social media so medyo nahirapan akong mag-react. Hindi ko alam kung paano i-handle, pero na-handle ko naman ng maayos," he said.

"Nauna sa social media, mga 20-30 minutes. After 30 minutes that's the time Boss Dennis called me up."

Prior his appointment as the new FiberXers tactician, the collegiate champion coach had just quit his job as Chooks-to-Go 3X3 mentor to look after his ailing mom.

But his mother knew he wanted to become a PBA coach.

"Big factor 'yung kay mama. Kasi siya talaga 'yung priority ko especially when she was diagnosed nung illness niya," Ayo said. "Nandoon ako sa bahay palagi, 'yung mga daily errands ako gumagawa. Nakita siguro ni mama sa bahay lang ako lagi nakupo."

"Nung sinabi ko Boss Dennis called me up, sabi niya, 'O sige ayaw ko namang nakaupo ka lang. Alam kong gusto mong mag-coach, alam kong gusto mong mag-PBA. Mahilig din kasing mabnood ng basketball, palaging nanonood ng PBA."

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.