Aldin Ayo has been named as the new head coach of the Converge FiberXers.

Ayo, who steered the Letran Knights to the NCAA championship in 2015 and the De La Salle Green Archers to the 2016 UAAP championship, will replace Jeffrey Cariaso.

The coach, who left the UAAP due to a controversy involving the University of Sto. Tomas basketball team, said he accepted the offer to join Converge as it has been his mother's wish for him to take on such role at the PBA.

"Gusto kita mag-coach sa PBA," he quoted his mother to have said.

Ayo promised to mold Converge into a highly competitive team.

"In the PBA, everyone will be given the chance to be competitive because of the drafting. In terms of winning, aabot at aabot ka doon. But the objective is how to achieve it the soonest," he said.

"Heading the team isn't an achievement for me. It's actually a responsibility. Rest assured we're going to do our best and, hopefully, it'll be enough to win us a championship."

Before joining Converge, Ayo was the coach of the the Chooks-to-Go 3x3 team. He quit the team reportedly to take care of his ailing mother.

"We are confident that coach Ayo's nose and instinct for the games nuances will transform the FiberXers' brand of play into a consistently competitive and exciting kind of worth of the Filipino fans' approval and following,"

said team manager and PBA governor Chito Salud.

"We are excited with what he brings to the table. We've had the chance to discuss the direction of our team and the vision that we have regarding our brand of play," said team owner Dennis Anthony Uy.

Meanwhile, the Converge team management wished Cariaso well.

"Jeff did a great job for Converge. He is a fine coach and a true gentleman," said Salud.

"I would like to personally thank coach Jeff for the competitive spirit that he has instilled in our players," said Uy.

