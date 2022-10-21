Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA -- Echo Philippines is a win away from qualifying for the M4 world championships after beating RSG Philippines, 3-1, in their MPL Season 10 upper bracket semifinals match at the Blue Leaf Cosmopolitan in Quezon City.

As a result, RSG is on the brink of elimination as it goes down to the lower bracket.

Down for most of Game 1, RSG's Jonard "Demonkite" Caranto stole the lord from under the noses of Echo in the 14th minute to bring them back into the match.

In 21st minute, Echo found their opening after a three-man takedown, with Sanford "Sanford" Vinuya drawing a double kill and leaving Arvee "Aqua" Arvonio and Dylan "Light" Catipon to defend the base.

Aqua managed to shut down Sanji, and burst down the health of the surviving Echo players, but Echo was able to take down the defending champs' base in the nick of time.

Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno had one kill and 9 assists and a near perfect control of the objectives in Game 1.

Echo exploited a botched team fight by RSG for the three-man takedown, and free enhanced lord in the 12th minute to pull ahead from a gutsy RSG squad.

Echo found its opening in the 23rd minute, with KarlTzy stealing the lord from RSG. With RSG's health depleted, Echo went for the push, resulting in a near-wipeout, the base takedown, and match point.

Fredric "BennyQT" Gonzales led the way for Echo Philippines in Game 2 with 10 kills and 3 assists.

With its lead slipping away in Game 3, RSG managed a four-man takedown in the 15th minute, with Emann taking the mega kill, to take better control of the map.

With another near wipeout in the 19th minute, RSG forced a Game 4, with Nathanael "Nathzzz" Estrologo racking up 6 kills and 17 assists.

Fending off a good start from RSG in Game 4, Echo went forward to secure the victory, sending the defending champs to the lower bracket.

Echo Philippines took the lord but Demonkite came away with the double kill to stay afloat.

With Echo knocking on their door, Emann and Demonkite went for a two-man takedown to surge forward. But Echo went for a backdoor play that sealed the game in its favor.

Echo will face the winner between Blacklist International and Bren Esports, while RSG will face the losing team on Saturday.