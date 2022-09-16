Echo Philippines celebrates after their 2-0 win against Bren Esports. Courtesy: MPL Philippines.

MANILA - A three-man backdoor play propelled Echo Philippines past Bren Esports, snapping the rebuilding squad's four-game winning streak in MPL Season 10, during their clash at the ICITE Auditorium in Quezon City this Friday.

Bren Esports looked to force a clincher match in Game 2, with Jomari "Jowm" Pingol providing deadly damage to Echo's heroes.

With Bren taking control of the match, Echo decided to call for a backdoor play, as Tristan "Yawi" Cabrera, Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno, and Benedict "BennyQT" Gonzales positioned themselves in the bush near Bren's orange buff, as Sanford "Sanford" Vinuya and Alston "Sanji" Pabico positioned themselves for a lord dance against a five-man Bren squad.

With Bren trying to take down the lord after inspecting their bushes for any sign of the rest of Echo's players, KarlTzy, Yawi, and BennyQT took the gamble and stormed down Bren's base to secure the sweep and the 25-minute matchup.

"Sa scrim pa lang po kasi, napa-practice na po namin 'yon 'yung sa base. Eh kaya ng heroes namin so sabi ko 'Tara, i-backdoor kaya natin," Yawi tells MPL Philippines host Mara Aquino after the match.

BennyQT became the MVP in Game 2 with 5 kills and 3 assists with his Beatrix.

Echo Philippines banked on their late-game power spike to pull through and lord over Bren in Game 1, who fielded in much of their season 9 lineup, including veteran wunderkind David Charles "FlapTzy" Canon, Kenneth "Saxa" Fedelin, Vincent "Joy Boy" Guzman, Dale "Stowm" Vidor, and Jomari "Jowm" Pingol.

The main five that gave Bren the four-game winning streak sat out this match.

Echo will face Omega Esports on Saturday, while Bren Esports will face top-seeded Blacklist.