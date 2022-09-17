MANILA - Practice was key to pulling off a risky backdoor play that gave Echo Philippines the win over Bren Esports this Friday in MPL Season 10, as odds stacked against them.

In an interview with reporters, captain Tristan "Yawi" Cabrera said they practiced for these types of situations, and their hero composition went in that favor.

"Naka-Beatrix po kami, alam naman natin na ang Beatrix malakas sa tore, so naisip ko din kasi na walang gagawin si Benny sa Lord kasi may Grock, may Masha, parang mamamatay lang siya doon," Yawi said.

"Eh sa scrim ginagawa po namin is pag may isa po kaming assassin kasama yung Bea, pag di kaya ng Bea ay mag-backdoor po kami. Tinanong ko kung: "Kaya ba i-backdoor" tapos ayon nag- G (game) po sila. Ayun dire-diretso na po kami. Tapos gumana na po," he added.

Beatrix's normal attack with her rifle could deal damage to turrets from long range.

And Echo used that to their advantage as Yawi, Benedict "BennyQT" Gonzales and Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno went for the risky push, even if they were at risk of taking heavy damage from the base turret, as they knew they wouldn't stand a chance in team fights against Bren, during Game 2 of their matchup.

Echo Assistant Coach Robert “Trebor” Sanchez they were able to pull it off in scrimmages a lot of times -- seven times to be exact. And for BennyQT, the play was a result of their scrimmages and hard work.

"Yung backdoor play dumating na lang yon sa mga results sa scrim. Parang every time nagagawa namin sa scrim yon alam namin na kaya namin yon i-pull off sa MPL," BennyQT said.

Trebor, however noted that it could only work with a specific type of composition.

"Yung dalawang strategy gumagana lang sa Beatrix kasi once na hindi siya kaya sa lord fight kasi Beatrix ay Masha ang kalaban. Kaya ginagawa namin pag hirap na hirap kami sa Lord fight, nagba-backdoor na lang kami," Trebor said.

Trust, too, was key to calling the risky play, says Yawi, who first suggested it.

"Simula noong una buong-buo ang tiwala namin eh. At yung ganon di naman po isa lang ang nagdedecide, kung 'di buong team. So di naman porke't naisip ko ay kailangan pong gawin so tinanong ko po talaga sila, and nag-agree sila. kaya if ever na hindi gumana at least wala po kaming pagsisisihan tapos may tiwala po kami sa isa't isa," Yawi said.

Echo will face Omega Esports tomorrow.