Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - Echo Philippines on Saturday rose to the top of the MPL Season 10 standings after sweeping Omega Esports in their clash at the ICITE Auditorium in Quezon City.

The sweep against Omega gave them 3 points to top the league standings behind masterful plays from child prodigy Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno.

Echo solidified their hold of the top spot after Blacklist International fell to a 1-2 loss against Bren Esports in the next match.

KarlTzy singlehandedly defended Echo Philippines' base in Game 1, leading to a maniac, and a counterattack towards Omega's base.

KarlTzy earned the MVP honors in the Game 1 with his Julian with a 12/1/3 kill-death-assist record.

Echo repeated that feat in Game 2, to snowball through the series.

Meanwhile, Bren Esports shut Blacklist's bid of getting an outright playoffs spot with a 2-1 win, handing the reigning world champs back-to-back losses this season.

Bren spoiled the debut of Blacklist's new heroes such as Melissa for Kiel "Oheb" Soriano and a jungler Dyrroth pick for Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario, as they sought to add a new flavor to their draft

Bren, who won four of their last five games, rose to fifth spot (6-5), while Blacklist slid to second spot (6-4).

Blacklist can still try to secure the playoffs spot next week as they face Onic Philippines.