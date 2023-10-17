PBA: TNT, Magnolia to clash in PBA Season 48 opener

TNT and Magnolia will clash to open the new season of the PBA. PBA Images.

MANILA — The TNT Triple Giga and the Magnolia Chicken Timplados Hotshots will open the 2023-2024 PBA Commissioner’s Cup festivities on November 5 at the Araneta Coliseum.

TNT, who won the 2023 Governors’ Cup last April, and Magnolia, who swept the On Tour last summer, will battle on the PBA’s opening day as they kick off the import-laden conference of Asia’s first pay-for-play league.

Tropang Giga, however, will not only miss the services of RR Pogoy who will be out due to a heart issue, but may also be without Mikey Williams as he was not listed in TNT’s initial roster that the league released on Tuesday.

TNT has signed rookie free agent Kim Aurin, after he was left unsigned by Barangay Ginebra San Miguel after drafting him last September.

They will be spearheaded by the returning Rondae Hollis-Jefferson fresh from his silver-medal finish at the 19th Asian Games with Jordan.

On the other hand, Magnolia will be parading an almost intact roster as the only addition they have is Joseph Eriobu who will finally return to the 5-on-5 scene after making waves with Purefoods in the PBA 3x3.

Tyler Bey, who previously played with the Dallas Mavericks, will be reinforcing the Chito Victolero-led squad.

The two powerhouses clash at 7 PM, just after the 47th Leo Awards which will start at 4 PM, and the Opening Ceremonies at 5 PM.

Meanwhile, the rest of the elimination round contests will be played on Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Games on weekdays will be played at 4 PM and 8 PM, while those on weekends will be played at 3 PM and 6:15 PM.

The incoming Commissioner's Cup is one of the two conferences that the PBA will be holding this season. The following will be the Governors’ Cup which will be held next year, and absent from this year is the Philippine Cup which was not held to give way to Gilas Pilipinas’ stints in the 2023 FIBA World Cup and the Asian Games.