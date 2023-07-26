James Laput led Magnolia in scoring against Terrafirma. PBA Images

MANILA -- Magnolia completed a 11-0 sweep of the PBA on Tour with a 106-92 domination of Terrafirma at the FilOil EcoOil Centre on Wednesday.

The Hotshots used a balanced scoring attack against the Dyip as every player fielded by coach Chito Victolero managed to score.

James Laput led Mangolia with 16 points, while Joseph Eriobu and Mark Barroca chipped in 15 and 12, respectively.

Eriobu, one of Magnolia's 3x3 players, is grateful for the opportunity he has been getting under the team's 5-on-5 team.

"Sobrang halaga ng binibigay sa kin ni coach na opportunity. Kaya 'pag ipinasok ako ni coach Chito kailangan may magawa ako, hindi lang sa points pero sa intangibles," he said.

"Ang importante sa amin ngayon lagi kaming manalo. Makuha namin 'yun para sa darating na season madala namin ang mg tamang ginagawa namin dito sa PBA on Tour."

Terrafirma, which went down to 4-7, got 14 points each from Paul Cahilig and Javi Gomez de Liano.

The Scores:

MAGNOLIA 106 – Laput 16, Eriobu 15, Barroca 12, Dionisio 10, Dela Rosa 9, Escoto 8, Ahanmisi 6, Mendoza 6, Murrell 6, Reavis 4, Tratter , Abueva 4, Jalalon 3, Corpuz 3,

TERRAFIRMA 92 – Cahilig 14, Gomez de Liano 14, Camson 13, Tiongson 12, Alolino 12, Go 10, Calvo 9, Daquioag 8, Alanes 0, Grospe 0

QUARTERS: 24-17, 48-42, 72-69, 106-92