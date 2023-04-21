PBA Images

MANILA -- Talk 'N Text closed out Barangay Ginebra with an emotional 97-93 victory on Friday to finish the finals series in Game 6 and win the PBA Governors' Cup title at the Araneta Coliseum.

Mikey Williams erupted for 38 points highlighted by nine triples to pave the way for the Tropang GIGA's first-ever Governors' Cup title win since joining the league in 1996.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson added 27 points and 13 rebounds.

It was a painful loss for the Gin Kings who kept battling until the end despite struggling from the three-point area.

Justin Brownlee had 29 points for the Kings, while Jamie Malonzo and Scottie Thompson added 21 and 20, respectively.

Brownlee, who went down with food poisoning in Game 5, powered the Kings' aggressive start by scoring 11 of Ginebra's 27 points in the first quarter.

A mini-run capped by back-to-back baskets by Poy Erram and Mikey Williams pulled the Tropang GIGA to within 27-30. Thompson sprang to action to keep Ginebra ahead, but Williams continued the scoring assault, burying his seventh triple of the night to keep TNT within striking distance, 51-48, going to the second half.

There was a tight race between the two squads early in the third, but a 9-4 exchange instigated by another Williams trey pushed the Tropang GIGA ahead, 77-73.

It became a seesaw battle in the payoff period for both teams. Malonzo's dunk off Thompson's assist gave the Kings a 93-92 lead, but Williams buried his ninth trey to make it 95-93 for the Tropang GIGA with 1:43 to go.

Brownlee tried to steal the win for Ginebra but lost the ball in the process. Hollis-Jefferson ended the game with a couple of freebies for TNT's title win.

TNT came into the game with a 3-2 series lead in the best-of-seven showdown.

