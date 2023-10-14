RR Pogoy on his heart condition: ‘Babalik ako’

RR Pogoy watched the UAAP Season 86 game between his alma mater, FEU, and the Ateneo Blue Eagles on October 14, 2023. UAAP Media.

MANILA — Despite being diagnosed with myocarditis, RR Pogoy vowed that he would be returning to the hardcourt.

The Gilas Pilipinas gunner bared that they found out about his condition during their preparations for the 19th Huangzhou Asian Games, and added that he will be sidelined for at least six months for his recovery.

“Nung habang nageensayo yung Gilas, nagpapa-check ako. Hindi ako naka-practice so dun nalaman,” he said.

“Ayun nga meron nga, may nakitang myocarditis ba yun? Wala namang gamot, pahinga lang muna talaga. Hintayin mawala, so mga six months siguro.”

But Pogoy was optimistic that with his faith, he would be able to lace his sneakers once again.

“Promise ko talaga na babalik ako, tiwala ako kay Lord na babalik talaga ako,” he said.

Pogoy was in attendance for the Tamaraws' UAAP Season 86 game against the Ateneo Blue Eagles at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday, with FEU hacking out a 66-61 overtime win.