PSG.LGD ARE TI10 FINALISTS

China's PSG.LGD, a powerhouse in the Dota 2 professional scene, are the first grand finalists in The International 10.

Chinese team PSG.LGD at The International. Photo courtesy: The International/Twitter

They defeated European squad Team Secret, 2-0, in the upper bracket finals to clinch the slot on Saturday night (Manila time).

PSG.LGD are the first #TI10 grand finalists, dropping Team Secret to the lower bracket 2-0.



The European squad will face either Team Spirit or Invictus Gaming in the lower bracket finals.

Wang "Ame" Chunyu's Tiny of PSG.LGD was rampaging all over the map in Game 1, dealing 36.8k damage to heroes and 23.6k to buildings, topping all players in the game.

He had a flawless score of 14-0-3 kills-death-assists across the scoreboard.

The second game was tight, with both teams having a kill score of 21 apiece. But the crowd control of Cheng Jin Xiang's Leshrac was disruptive, consistently challenging Team Secret's push in their base.

Leshrac's area of effect damage, combined with Ame's Boundless Strike on Monkey King and a couple of support skills from the team, killed the enemy cores 51 minutes in the game.

Ame again had a clean game, going deathless alongside 9 kills and 9 assists.

'EZ GAME', CONFIRMED?

Team Spirit won its skirmishes against Chinese crew Invictus Gaming Saturday 2-0, the same individuals who took down defending champions OG.

Team Spirit will advance to the lower bracket finals, beating Invictus Gaming 2-0 on Saturday (PH time).



The Russian squad will face Team Secret on Sunday for a chance to compete for the Aegis of Champions.

Team Spirit is the team of Russian player Alexander "TORONTOTOKYO" Khertek, the same person who chatted the two-time world champions "ez game", a gesture considered unconventional for professional players.

But for some fans, it may show confidence in their skills.

They will advance to the lower bracket finals, facing Team Secret for the last grand finals spot on Sunday.

The esports organizations are vying for the grand prize amounting to $18,208,300 (approximately P900 million), the Aegis of Champions, and the prestige of being the world's best Dota 2 team of the year.