DOTA 2: T1 bow to Vici Gaming in The International

No more Filipino players are advancing at The International, as Southeast Asian squad T1 lost to China's Vici Gaming 2-1 on Friday evening (Manila time).
Carlo "Kuku" Palad and Karl "Karl" Jayme were the last hopes for Filipino representation at the prestigious event.
In the first game, Karl had an exemplary performance in his Lina, etching 20-1-11 kills-death-assists on the scoreboard.
He also had the highest net worth, acquiring 31k gold.
T1, however, failed to secure the series after dropping two games in a row.
They lost Game 2 after losing a skirmish in their own base.
In the do-or-die match, the Chinese team was carried by Yang "poyoyo" Shaohan's Tiny.
The poyoyo Tiny was hitting buildings and heroes massively, dealing 22k hero damage and 26k building damage on his adversaries.
The Southeast Asian team conceded in just under 29 minutes.
Karl Jayme, meanwhile, thanked his supporters in a tweet.
The T1 captain said he is proud of his team.
Kuku, Karl, and the rest of T1 will take home $1,000,500 (around P50 million). They also took 7th-8th placement in the competition.
Earlier, defending champions OG relinquished their three-peat dream to Team Spirit, 0-2.
The remaining teams competing for the whopping $18,208,300 grand prize (P900 million) are Europe-based Team Secret, Chinese teams PSG.LGD, Vici Gaming and Invictus Gaming, and Russia's Virtus Pro and Team Spirit.
T1 ROSTER:
- Nuengnara "23savage" Teeramahanon
- Karl "Karl" Jayme
- Carlo "Kuku" Palad
- Kenny "Xepher" Deo
- Matthew "Whitemon" Filemon
Dota 2, The International, esports, gaming, T1, Kuku Palad, Karl Jayme, Vici Gaming