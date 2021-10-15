DOTA 2: T1 bow to Vici Gaming in The International

Southeast Asia's T1 at The International Dota 2 Championships. Photo: The International/Twitter

No more Filipino players are advancing at The International, as Southeast Asian squad T1 lost to China's Vici Gaming 2-1 on Friday evening (Manila time).

Carlo "Kuku" Palad and Karl "Karl" Jayme were the last hopes for Filipino representation at the prestigious event.

JUST IN: Chinese squad Vici Gaming knock out Southeast Asia's T1 from The International.



🇵🇭Kuku, 🇵🇭Karl and the rest of the team will take home $1,000,500 (approx. P50 million) #TI10 #Dota2 @ABSCBNNewsSport pic.twitter.com/9pKM8NrTMg — Kennedy Caacbay (@kennedyzcaacbay) October 15, 2021

In the first game, Karl had an exemplary performance in his Lina, etching 20-1-11 kills-death-assists on the scoreboard.

He also had the highest net worth, acquiring 31k gold.

T1, however, failed to secure the series after dropping two games in a row.

They lost Game 2 after losing a skirmish in their own base.

After winning a clash at the enemy high ground, 🇨🇳Vici Gaming force a do-or-die match vs. SEA's T1. #Dota2 #TI10



Game 3 starting soon @ABSCBNNewsSport pic.twitter.com/Vl38UI0LDr — Kennedy Caacbay (@kennedyzcaacbay) October 15, 2021

In the do-or-die match, the Chinese team was carried by Yang "poyoyo" Shaohan's Tiny.

The poyoyo Tiny was hitting buildings and heroes massively, dealing 22k hero damage and 26k building damage on his adversaries.

The Southeast Asian team conceded in just under 29 minutes.

Karl Jayme, meanwhile, thanked his supporters in a tweet.

We did our best thanks for supporting us. Not so bad 😌 — Karl Jayme (@keyemjey) October 15, 2021

The T1 captain said he is proud of his team.

Gg , gl to all teams remaining , still proud of my team! — Kuku Palad (@kukudota) October 15, 2021

Kuku, Karl, and the rest of T1 will take home $1,000,500 (around P50 million). They also took 7th-8th placement in the competition.

Earlier, defending champions OG relinquished their three-peat dream to Team Spirit, 0-2.

The remaining teams competing for the whopping $18,208,300 grand prize (P900 million) are Europe-based Team Secret, Chinese teams PSG.LGD, Vici Gaming and Invictus Gaming, and Russia's Virtus Pro and Team Spirit.

