Blacklist International gold-laner Kiel Calvin "OHEB" Soriano. Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA—Blacklist International on Saturday night apologized, as gold laner Kiel Calvin "OHEB" Soriano displayed "unsportsmanlike behavior" after a Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League (MPL) match.

Apparently overwhelmed by emotion after the 2-0 sweep against Smart Omega, OHEB could be seen trying to raise his middle finger on-cam, with Danerie John "Wise" Del Rosario trying to stop him.

Eventually OHEB found a way to do it, a gesture that led to him trending on Twitter Saturday night.

In a statement posted immediately after the incident, the squad said OHEB will be facing fines in the form of a salary deduction.

"The management of Blacklist International would like to apologize to our fans, to OMEGA, and the rest of the MPL and ML community for the unsportsmanlike behavior that our player Oheb displayed after our match. The management has already talked to him in private about the matter and will issue a fine that will be deducted from his salary for his actions," the team said in a statement.

OHEB, 17, immediately apologized in a post-match interview, adding that he will accept whatever sanction the league will hand over to him.

"Gusto ko lang po humingi ng sorry d'on sa nagawa ko. No excuses, mali po talaga ang ginawa ko. Di po ako tino-tolerate ng teammates ko. Tatanggapin ko po kung ano ang consecquences sa nagawa ko. Penalty o kung ano man po. Sorry sa mga lahat ng nakakita, lahat ng nabastos. Maaassure ko po sa lahat na hindi ko na po ito gagawin," OHEB, who emerged as Season 7's best rookie, said.

Disorderly conduct merits sanctions ranging from fines and suspensions, according to the league's rules and regulations.

Head coach Bon "Bon Chan" Ricaplaza immediately after the match said the squad will accept whatever sanction OHEB could face.

"Uunahan ko na yung fans, na paumanhin sa nagawa ng bunsong anak ni Vee (Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna)," Bon Chan said in jest during their post-match interview against Smart Omega.

"Tanggap na namin kung ano ang sanctions na ibibigay"

OHEB topped Blacklist in terms of statistics this season, with 123 total kills, and a 21 percent kill participation rate. He ranks 4th league-wide.

This isn't the first time a player has come under fire this season for remarks made.

Early into Season 8, Smart Omega player Grant Duane "Kelra" Pillas faced a 2-week suspension after offensive remarks targeted at two Blacklist players and a female Thai Mobile Legends player.

Blacklist International will face Bren Esports on Sunday, and are playoff bound, keeping their hold of the top seed in the league.