MANILA -Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League (MPL) defending champs Blacklist International take the first slot in the Season 8 playoffs undecoded after being undefeated in 10 games, as they outlasted RSG Philippines 2-0 in Sunday's game.

RSG Philippines had the upper hand in most of Game 1, but a gank on Nathanael “Nathzz” Estrologo's Uranus, and a subsequent lord take in the 15th-minute mark helped Blacklist mount a huge comeback and take Game 1.

Kiel “Oheb'' Soriano's surprise Kimmy pick and Danerie James “Wise” Del Rosario's Aldous wreaked havoc as they combined for 10 the defending champions' kills en route to securing the sweep in Game 2.

Oheb took both MVP awards for Game 1 and Game 2 with his Alice and Kimmy, respectively.

The win assures the defending champions of a slot in the playoffs and a slot in the upper bracket playoffs if they continue their winning ways.

In other MPL action, Echo Philippines took down a struggling TNC Pro Team squad in a 2-1 thriller.

Meanwhile, Nexplay EVOS and Onic Philippines will try to bounce back from their losses this week in the next match, ongoing as of writing.

More details to follow