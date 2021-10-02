MANILA—Blacklist International figured in a tight contest with Nexplay EVOS, and were at one point on the cusp of getting their first defeat in Season 8 of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League.

But it was a crucial mind-game tactic that turned things towards Blacklist's favor that helped them secure the series and a slot in the upper bracket playoffs, which will help them boost their title defense.

It was also the second time this season that they were dragged into a do-or-die. But gold-laner Kiel Calvin "OHEB" Soriano said Nexplay stepped up even more when they faced for the second time in Saturday's clash.

"Parang lahat sila may ambag. Pantay-pantay. Umangat din ang disiplina. Mas lumakas sila sa game na 'yon," OHEB said in a post-match interview.

Mid-lane reserve Mark Jayson "ESON" Gerardo agreed: "Mas nag-improve sila."

The win leaves Blacklist undefeated in their 11 games.

When asked whether being unbeaten added pressure on the squad, Salic "Hadji" Imam said there was definitely a bullseye on their backs.

"Kasi ang mga team nakatingin [sa amin.] Parang undefeated. Nakatingin lahat. May [confidence] and pressure," said Hadji, whose crucial plays lifted Blacklist out of tight situations over the past few games.

ESON added that he believes where the squad stands now is better than scrambling to earn points for playoff qualification.

"Mas mabuti na 'yon kaysa naghahabol ng points," he said.

For OHEB, who thinks the team does not yield to pressure, what matters is that they put their focus on how they play the game, not on their record.

"Basta ginagawa pa rin namin 'yung best namin every game," he said.

Next up for Blacklist is second-seeded Onic Philippines, who will tussle on Sunday, October 3.