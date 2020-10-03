Anthony Davis joins elite group after another 30-point NBA Finals game

The Heat have had no answer for Anthony Davis. Mark J. Terrill, AP

After putting up 32 points in the Los Angeles Lakers' 124-114 win in Game 2, All-NBA big man Anthony Davis entered an elite group of players that includes Michael Jordan.

Davis became the fifth player in NBA history to score at least 30 points in his first 2 career Finals games.

Anthony Davis is the first @Lakers player to post 30+ points in their first two career NBA Finals games. Only four players have ever done this in NBA history:



Kevin Durant (2012)

Michael Jordan (1991)

Rick Barry (1967)

Hal Greer (1967) pic.twitter.com/TuA7C1ZSgR — NBA History (@NBAHistory) October 3, 2020

Davis also followed in Kobe Bryant's footsteps, becoming the first Laker player since Bryant to score 30 in back-to-back games.

32 PTS on 15-20 shooting, 14 REB in the Game 2 win.



Anthony Davis is the first @Lakers player with back-to-back 30+ point games in the NBA Finals since Kobe Bryant in 2010. #NBAFinals #SAPStatLineOfTheNight pic.twitter.com/0sFjHaQTnC — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) October 3, 2020

Davis, playing in his first NBA title series, overpowered a Heat defense sorely missing injured Bam Adebayo.

Davis added 14 rebounds as the Lakers took a 2-0 lead in the best-of-7 series in the league's quarantine bubble in Orlando, Fla.

"He's a big-time player," James, playing in his 10th championship series, said of Davis, whose 14 rebounds included eight offensive boards. "He understands the position we're in."

Davis made 14 of his first 15 shots from the field, finishing with 15 baskets in 20 attempts.

He joined the Lakers last year from the New Orleans Pelicans, and has played a crucial role in guiding the team back to the Finals for the first time in 10 years after missing the playoffs in 2018-2019.

In Game 1 on Wednesday, Davis excelled with 34 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists as the Lakers demolished the Miami Heat 116-98. -- With a report from Agence France-Presse