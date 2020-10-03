WATCH: Lakers-Heat highlights, Game 2, 2020 NBA Finals
Posted at Oct 03 2020 12:44 PM
Anthony Davis and LeBron James powered Los Angeles to a 124-114 victory over the Miami Heat that put the Lakers two wins away from their first NBA title since 2010.
The injury-depleted Heat hung on as well as they could, but 33 points from James and 32 from Davis were just too much.
Watch the highlights below:
