NBA Finals: Dragic (foot), Adebayo (shoulder) won't play in Game 2, report says

Miami All-Star big man Bam Adebayo will miss Friday night's (US time) Game 2 of the 2020 NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers, ESPN reported.

Adrian Wojnarowski also said point guard Goran Dragic (foot) will not be in uniform.

Adebayo, 23, left Wednesday's Game 1 with a neck strain with just over six minutes remaining in the third quarter.

He scored eight points with four rebounds in 21 minutes. He has averaged 17.8 points and 10.9 rebounds in the postseason.

ESPN reported he is still dealing with pain and a lack of mobility in his left shoulder and his neck. The report added that the Heat are hopeful he can play in Game 3 on Sunday.

"Dragic suffered a plantar tear of the left foot in Game 1. He has been able to put some pressure on the foot, sources said, but the injury is painful and hampers mobility," Wojnarowski's report read.

The Heat listed both players as doubtful on the injury report they submitted on Friday.



The Lakers won Game 1, 116-98.