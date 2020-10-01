NBA: Dragic, Adebayo doubtful for game two of Finals

Injured Miami Heat stars Goran Dragic (left) and Bam Adebayo (right) were both listed as doubtful for game two of the NBA Finals.

ORLANDO - Injured Miami Heat stars Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo were both listed as doubtful Thursday for game two of the NBA Finals, dealing a hammer blow to the franchise's hopes of leveling the series.

A day after the Heat were pounded 116-98 by the Los Angeles Lakers in game one, Miami's task became more daunting after confirmation of injuries to both Dragic and Adebayo.

Dragic has suffered a torn plantar fascia in his left foot while a scan revealed Adebayo is nursing a neck strain in his left side.

Both are doubtful to play on Friday, the Heat said in a statement.

Injuries to Dragic and Adebayo deprive Miami of two of the team's most important players in their run to the finals.

Miami talisman Jimmy Butler, who rolled an ankle in Wednesday's mauling but is expected to be fit to play on Friday, said after the game the team would be capable of bouncing back despite Dragic's likely absence.

"We want that guy out there with us," Butler said of Dragic.

"He's a big part of what we're trying to do, but until we can have him back, we got to go out there and we got to fight even harder.

"We got to try to cover up what he gives us and make up for it. We're capable of it. We have to be capable of it. Moving forward with or without Goran we better hurry up and tie it up 1-1."