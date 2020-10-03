NBA Finals: LeBron, Anthony Davis power Lakers to Game 2 win

Anthony Davis and LeBron James combine for 65 points in Game 2 of the 2020 NBA Finals on Friday. Mark J. Terrill, AP

LeBron James had 33 points and Anthony Davis contributed 32, and the Los Angeles Lakers took a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals with a 124-114 victory over the Miami Heat on Friday near Orlando.

James also had nine rebounds and nine assists for the Lakers, who led for the majority of the contest. Davis, who converted 15-of-20 shots, grabbed 14 rebounds. Rajon Rondo added 16 points and 10 assists, while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Kyle Kuzma chipped in 11 points apiece.

"It's a great team that we're playing and we understand that," James said in an on-court interview after the game. "We understand that they put you in some really tough positions offensively."

Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 25 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds. Tyler Herro, 20, who replaced Magic Johnson as the youngest player to start in the Finals, finished with 17 points for the Heat, who played without center Bam Adebayo (shoulder strain) and guard Goran Dragic (plantar fascia tear in left foot).

Kendrick Nunn had 13 points and Jae Crowder added 12.

Game 3 is Sunday.

The Lakers went up by as much as 18 in the third quarter but the Heat kept hanging around. A three-point play by Olynyk and two foul shots by Herro with 48.8 seconds left in the quarter cut the gap to 100-91 before a 3-pointer by Rondo pushed the lead to double digits again.

The Lakers led 103-93 heading into the fourth quarter. Davis scored 15 points in the third.

Miami failed to cut the lead below nine points in the fourth quarter.

A layup by Crowder pulled the Heat within 47-43 with 4:38 remaining in the second quarter. However, three free throws by Kuzma capped a 9-2 Lakers' run for a 56-45 advantage with 3:06 left in the half.

Miami sliced the margin to 10 before Los Angeles went up 68-54 at the break. Davis scored 15 points on 7-of-8 shooting to help the Lakers outshoot the Heat 55.3 percent to 44.7 percent in the first half.

Overall, the Heat shot 50.7 percent to 50.5 percent for the Lakers.

