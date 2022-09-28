Blacklist International and Onic Philippines players shake hands after their match at the MPL Season 10 playoffs held at the ICITE Auditorium in Quezon City.

MANILA - The Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League Season 10's (MPL Season 10) playoffs will be held from October 20-23 at the Blue Leaf Cosmopolitan in Quezon City, with ticket sales starting from October 3, the league announced Wednesday afternoon.

The regular season games are currently being held at the ICITE Auditorium in Quezon City, with a smaller cap in audience members due to COVID-19 protocols. The change in venue for the playoffs will allow more audience members.

ECHO, ONIC Philippines, Blacklist International, Smart Omega, Bren Esports, and defending champions RSG Philippines are this season's playoff teams, where two slots to the M4 world championships in Jakarta, Indonesia at stake, on top of the lion's share of a US$150,000 prize pool.

Tickets (per match access) and day passes (per day access) to watch the games will be sold starting October 3 through the ticket2me app. Tickets will be sold for the first 2 days of the playoffs, while day passes will be available for the whole playoff period.



Gold tickets are worth P350, while silver tickets are sold at P150. Gold passes are sold at P450 while silver passes are sold at P150, with other ticketing details to be made available soon. Payment will be through various channels such as GCash, GrabPay, or Paypal, and over the counter through 7/11 and Cebuana Lhullier.

Audience members must be fully-vaccinated and wear their face masks in the venue. Pregnant women, children below 13 years old and senior citizens will be barred from attending.

Aside from the matches, players and MPL veterans who made the inaugural "Hall of Legends" will be awarded during the playoffs period.

There will also be a space where fans can drop off gifts for their favorite teams, as part of the league's offline activities.