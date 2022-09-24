Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - Bren Esports and RSG Philippines completed the list of teams competing in the MPL Season 10 playoffs, after the results of their clash in the ICITE Auditorium in Quezon City.

RSG Philippines first secured their slots after drawing the equalizer in their match against Bren Esports Saturday.

Bren broke the deadlock, 2-1, in Game 3 to secure their first playoff bout in two years.

The playoff berth is a statement for the squad, whose performance fell off in the following seasons after they became the first Filipino squad to secure the world title in Mobile Legends.

The results also mean TNC Pro Team and Nexplay EVOS are out of playoff contention.

Nexplay will miss the playoffs for the first time since they entered the league in Season 6.

More details to follow