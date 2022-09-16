MPL Season 10: Demonkite's 'Savage' lifts RSG past TNC

Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA -- Jonard "Demonkite" Caranto earned his first career "Savage" as defending champions RSG Philippines escaped TNC Pro Team, 2-1, in their MPL Season 10 showdown at the ICITE Building in Quezon City.

Demonkite singlehandedly wiped out all of TNC's players in a series-ending team fight to give RSG its second straight win within 17 minutes of play.

Demonkite earned MVP honors behind a 9/1/3 kill-death-assist record. This is his first professional career savage, and the second overall this season, after Blacklist's Kiel "Oheb" Soriano did the feat in their opening match against Nexplay EVOS.

Banking on a high-damage output in the early frames of Game 1 from Jomarie "Escalera" Delos Santos, TNC capitalized on the lack of damage output by RSG, capping off the Game 1 win by picking off Dylan "Light" Catipon.

Daniel "Sdzyz" Chu earned MVP honors with his Balmond in Game 1.

TNC utilized a double-fighter setup in its sidelanes to start Game 2.

Robee "Yasuwo" Pormocille used Paquito, and Sdzyz picked up the Aamon, the first time the hero has been picked this season, and early on both players helped TNC take control.

But RSG Philippines capitalized on TNC's lack of pushing capability, later on protecting main damage dealer Eman "EMANN" Sangco to pull through. From there, the defending champs completed their comeback within 29 minutes to force another series.

