Handout photo

MANILA - The Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League will launch a "Hall of Legends" for athletes who have made their mark in the league in Season 10, the league announced.

The winners will be nominated by officials from game developers Moonton, fans, and the media, MPL Philippines marketing and business development specialist Maui Tang said in a virtual press conference.

"The nominations will be done by the community -- fans, stakeholders and such. All MPL stakeholders such as the fans, athletes, owners, even the media will be able to voice out their athlete nominations," Tang said.

Winners will be inducted during the grand finals of the league's 10th season.

Tang said inducting athletes into the "Hall of Legends" will be done during the league's milestone seasons.

"We will be planning to actually hold it for every milestone season... like Season 10, Season 20 and whatnot there will be events such as the Hall of Legends that will be done again," Tang said.

MPL Philippines said it will be revealing more details about the initiative soon.

Bren Esports, ECHO, Nexplay EVOS, Smart Omega, ONIC PH, RSG Philippines, TNC Pro Team, and Blacklist International will duke it out in MPL's 10th season, with a prize pool of $150,000 (P8 million) at stake.

The regular season will be held from August 12 to October 2 in a double round-robin format. Like last season, this regular season's games will be held in a best of three series.

The playoffs will be held from October 20 to 23 in a best-of-five format.