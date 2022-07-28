Handout photo

MANILA - The 10th season of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League will start on August 12, the league announced Thursday night.

The season will open with a clash between defending champions RSG Philippines and Omega Esports, in what seems to be a rematch of last season's Grand Finals at 6 p.m.

Blacklist International, headlined by the return of duo Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Vilalluna and Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario, will square off against a new-look Nexplay EVOS headlined by the return of Setsuna "Batute" Ignacio at 8 p.m of the same day.

The regular season will last for 8 weeks, or until October 2, capping off with a clash between Blacklist International and reigning Southeast Asia Cup champion RSG Philippines.

Based on the schedule, games will be played in a double round-robin format.

Slots to the M4 World Championship are on the line this season, with the Philippines, notably Blacklist International set to defend the world title.