Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - RSG Philippines are the new Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League champions after shutting down Omega Esports, 4-1, in Season 9's grand finals held at the SMX Convention Center, Sunday.

This is also Brian "Panda" Lim's second title as professional head coach, after steering ArkAngel to the championship in Season 3.

RSG Philippines topped the regular season standings with 31 points and an 11-3 win-loss record, highlighted by a 7-game winning streak midway through Season 9.

They did not drop a single match in their playoff campaign, until the grand finals.

As finalists, both Omega and RSG will represent the Philippines in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup to be held in June in Malaysia.

