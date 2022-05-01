MPL Philippines.

MANILA - Omega Esports secured a chance to defend its Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup title as it entered the MPL - Philippines Season 9 Grand Finals.

This comes at the expense of stopping TNC Pro Team's own Cinderella run during the lower bracket finals of the playoffs.

TNC Pro Team, whose rise to the playoffs from the last seed in Season 8 wowed the local ML:BB scene, will end the tournament at third place.

Omega will face RSG Philippines for the MPL - Philippines title tonight.

Omega won the MSC title over Blacklist International last year when the roster was still under Execration.

