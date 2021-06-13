Mobile Legends: Execration bares 'key' behind MSC 2021 title win vs Blacklist

Execration after their win against Blacklist International. Courtesy: MPL

MANILA - It was sweet revenge for Execration as they upset Mobile Legends - Professional League champions Blacklist International in the MSC 2021 grand finals to come out as Mobile Legend kings of Southeast Asia this year.

But Execration, the statement win, which came through a 4-1 victory, said it was a long time coming.

"We already checked them [in] the playoffs," Patrick “E2MAX” James Caidic told reporters in a post-match press conference.

In their finals matchup, Execration had notably picked up heroes normally seen in Blacklist’s hero pool.

Among this included Kielvj’s Brody, which was used by Wise in Game 1 of the series; the Mathilda and the Diggie usually seen drafted by Jonmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna; the Rafaela usually drafted by Mark Jayson "ESON" Gerardo and the Benedetta normally used by Edward “EDWARD” Dapadap.

Execration also banned the MPL - Philippine championship winning Aldous of Wise throughout the series.

So the secret, according to Execration?

"I think the key to victory against Blacklist is [to] copy their strategy because it’s so strong against assassin metas and that’s why we banned the Aldous and give them the marksman and fight them with our assassin. We combine their [strategy] with their gameplay and i think that’s how we win against them," E2MAX said.

Execration's performance was a far cry from the 4-3 loss against Blacklist in the grand finals of the MPL - Philippines season as they settled for silver in the local league.

Execration added that knowing Blacklist’s strategy gave them enough confidence to get back at the MPL champions this time around.

Head coach Jomie “Pakbet” Abalos said the squad will rest before preparing for Season 8 of MPL, which is estimated to start at the second half of the year.