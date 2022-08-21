Blacklist International cheers after entering the Grand Finals of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang World Championships in Singapore last December 2021. Courtesy: Moonton Games

MANILA - The fourth installment of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang World Championship will be held in Jakarta, Indonesia from January 1 to 15 next year.

The Philippines, expected to hold two slots in the competition, will try to gun for a three-peat with rival Indonesia hosting the world championship.

In an announcement by Game Developers Moonton Games, sixteen teams will be competing in the competition.

The Philippines, as a country with a Professional League (MPL) circuit, is expected to field two teams, coming off the finalists of MPL Season 10 in October.

Fourteen other teams from Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Cambodia, Middle East, Myanmar, Turkey, North America, Latin America, Brazil, and the Mekong region will compete.

The Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) region will not compete this year amid the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Myanmar, reeling from a military unrest last year, will be participating once again.

Pinoy squad Blacklist International currently holds the crown as the reigning champion, after taking down fellow Pinoys Onic Philippines in the Grand Finals.

Blacklist currently sits on top of the standings in MPL Season 10, on track to get the playoffs spot.