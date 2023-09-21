FIBA 3x3: Former NBA pro Fredette vows to put on show for Pinoys

Jimmer Fredette. Handout photo

CEBU -- Former NBA pro Jimmer Fredette wants to make his Philippines debut memorable.

The Miami-USA sharpshooter expects a basketball-loving audience to show up when he stars his weekend at the FIBA 3x3 World Tour 2023 Cebu Masters, and he is ready for the spotlight.

"The Philippines have been very, very busy with basketball this summer, and we hope to be able to put on a show," Fredette said at the event's introductory press conference Thursday.

"I know this is a basketball-crazy country. Even the guy who picked us up was telling me all about how the people here just love basketball, they love the NBA, they love 3x3."

Fredette headlines his squad along with his fellow 3x3 World Cup silver medalists Kareem Maddox, Dylan Travis, and Canyon Barry, the son of Hall of Famer and former NBA champion Rick.

There will be 14 high-caliber teams from all over the world seeing action in the Level 10 FIBA 3x3 tournament tipping off on Saturday.

The pool includes seven of the current top 10 clubs in the pro circuit, and two Filipino teams in Manila Chooks! and Lubao MCFASolver.

Fredette is pretty much aware of the passion Filipinos have for the sport. A few years back, he also engaged in a showdown against Kiefer Ravena in the Merlion Cup in Singapore.

"Obviously, they just had the (FIBA) World Cup here not too long ago, which was awesome to be able to have all the world be able to come and see some of the best players in the world. Now, we're able to do it from the three-on-three side," Fredette said.

Travis, who played in Cebu last year for Omaha, helped set the expectations for Fredette further.

"He said it's incredible, the impact people have on the games, so much energy, and we're excited to play," the former Brigham Young star shared.

The 34-year-old veteran who also played several seasons with the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) franchise Shanghai Sharks transitioned into a full-time 3x3 player in 2021 when Team USA looked for more big names to join the program.

Since then, he has helped his country win a FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup gold medal and a runner-up finish in the world championship earlier this year.

"This is my first World Tour season. I've been playing for four to five months. It's been great to be able to experience a lot of new places all over the world. Our team has been great," Fredette added.

"We're continuing to grow. It's been awesome, it's been a different experience from five-on-five but it's a lot of fun. (I'm) super excited to be able to play here and hopefully, we're able to further our season."

