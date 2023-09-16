3x3: Lubao MCFASolver-PH to see action in Cebu Masters

The Lubao MCFASolver Tech Centrale-Philippines squad. Handout.



MANILA -- Pampanga looks to extend its impact in 3x3 basketball when Lubao MCFASolver Tech Centrale-Philippines takes part in the 2023 Chooks-to-Go Fiba 3x3 World Tour Cebu Masters next week.

Bannered by Terrence Tumalip, the team backed by the Central Luzon-based electronics store will look to match up with some of the world's best 3x3 squads this September 23 and 24 at SM Seaside City in Cebu.

"It's our tremendous pleasure to be representing the country in this World Tour event," said co-team owner Maria Cristina F. Antonio. "We all know how famed Cabalens are in basketball and we want nothing more but to contribute to that starting this tournament."

MCFASolver Tech Centrale started in October 2017 in Sta. Cruz, Lubao by Antonio with her co-owner and partner Erickson A. Solver. It has since grown into 55 branches across Central Luzon and even opened new stores in Pangasinan and La Union, with more coming in Benguet and other parts of Northern Luzon.

They have surrounded Tumalip with international talent ahead of their upcoming campaign.

Joining the squad are Croatia's top ranked 3x3 player Stanko Kujundzic, Spanish winger Jose Blazquez, and Cameroonian big man Mike Harry Nzeusseu, with Anton Altamirano serving as coach.

"Confident kami sa ilalaro namin at alam namin na kaya naming makipagsabayan sa kahit na sinong makakalaban namin dito," said Tumalip.

Lubao MCFASolver Tech Centrale-Philippines though will have a tall task ahead of it with top-ranked 3x3 squad Ub Huishan NE of Serbia, no. 3 Amsterdam HiPRO of Netherlands, no. 5 Vienna of Austria, and no. 8 Miami of USA led by former NBA player Jimmer Fredette all making the trip to the Queen City of the South.