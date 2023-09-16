The Manila Chooks squad. Handout/Chooks-to-Go.

MANILA — Manila Chooks! returns to action at the 2023 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Cebu Masters next week in SM Seaside City Cebu.

Headed by the country’s no.1 3x3 player Mac Tallo, the squad will be bannered by Americans Marcus Hammonds and Marquez Letcher-Ellis, and Sierra Leone’s and former University of Cebu bigman Tosh Sesay in the competition that will be held on September 23-24.

The returning 6-foot-5 Hammonds was a former Texas A&M-CC standout and had previously played for Louvre Surabaya in the Asean Basketball League.

Meanwhile, the 6-foot-7 Letcher-Ellis was a former Rice Owls forward and also played for Nasty Nati in The Basketball Tournament in the US.

The duo will be joining the Chico Lanete-led squad which is among the 12 teams that will be joining the tournament. Also in the mix are Ub Huishan of Serbia, The Netherlands’ Amsterdam HiPRO, and Vienna of Austria.

Former NBA player Jimmer Fredette will also grace the competition as he leads the United States Miami side, and fellow Asian countries like Mongolia’s Ulaanbaatar MMC Energy and Sansar MMC Energy and Futian of China will also battle for the tournament’s $40,000 prize.

The runner-up, on the other hand, will be receiving $30,000.

Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas’ Facebook page and the YouTube channel of FIBA 3x3 will be airing the games of the tournament live next week.