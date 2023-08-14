PBA 3x3: Wilcon 'just getting started' after making it to grand finals

The Wilcon Depot 3x3 team. PBA Images.



MANILA -- Wilcon Depot 3x3 plans to build on a solid debut campaign in the PBA 3x3, where they made it to the Grand Finals.

"Considering that we only had two weeks to prepare for everything, we’re still happy with how we fought," said head coach Anton Altamirano after Sunday's competition.

Wilcon Depot 3x3 did enough in the first six legs to qualify to the Grand Finals at the Ayala Malls Market Market! in Taguig as the sixth seed.

There, they outlasted TerraFirma, 21-13. Despite a 20-16 loss to Pioneer in Pool B, they still advanced to the quarterfinals. Behind the pair of Keith Datu and Louie Vigil, Wilcon Depot 3x3 stayed in step with two-time leg champions Ginebra until the final minute before exiting with the 18-14 loss.

"We're just getting started," said Altamirano, who noted that they had a "rollercoaster journey" in the conference thanks to injuries to key players.

"We're seeing now how cohesive we can be and the players are getting their rhythm back. So there’s no question that the future is still bright for this group and we can’t wait to prepare for the next conference where we’ll have more than enough time to prepare," he added.

Before advancing to the Grand Finals, Wilcon advanced to the semifinals in the fourth and sixth legs, and placed third in Leg 6.

The TNT Triple GIGA emerged as champions in the Grand Finals, after defeating the Cavitex Braves, 21-18.