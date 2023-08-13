PBA: TNT exhausts Cavitex, clinches 3x3 grand finals title

The TNT Triple GIGA. PBA Images.

MANILA – TNT Triple Giga are PBA grand finals champions once more.

The Triple Giga defeated the CAVITEX Braves, 21-18, to win the PBA 3x3 Season Three First Conference grand finals title and bring home the P750,000 cash prize.

Almond Vosotros led TNT, hitting the game-winning deuce after they were up, 19-18.

En route to the Finals, they also defeated Blackwater in the quarterfinals, 21-17, and moved past Ginebra in the semifinals, 21-16.

The Braves will be bringing home the Php 250,000 cash prize as the second placers.

They defeated Pioneer in the quarters, 21-12, and Meralco in the semis, 17-16.

Meanwhile, the Meralco Bolts salvaged a podium finish after defeating Barangay Ginebra San Miguel, 18-14, at the Battle for Third Place.

Coming into the Grand Finals as the lone team from the semifinalists without a leg title, the Bolts were able to finish in third place and win the Php 100,000 cash prize.

After disposing of the San Miguel Beermen at the quarters, Meralco fell short of making the championship bout after Jorey Napoles' game-winner in their semis match-up that resulted in a win for the Braves.