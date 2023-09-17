Northport selects John Amores during the 2023 PBA Draft in Taguig City on September 17, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Following the infamous incident that saw him out of the JRU Heavy Bombers’ roster in his last season in the NCAA, John Amores is glad to have the chance to redeem himself yet again after being drafted into the PBA.

The 24-year-old wingman was NorthPort Batang Pier’s fifth pick in the fifth round of the 2023 PBA Rookie Draft earlier Sunday at the Ayala Malls Market! Market!,

Amores revealed after the draft that he was anxious prior to getting his name called up to the stage.

“Parang nagulat lang ako kasi kinakabahan pa kasi ako. Kahit naman yung pagpunta ko dito, kinakabahan ako kung matatawag ba ako o hindi,” the controversial forward said.

“Parang excited ako na kinakabahan. Basta yun lang yung naramdaman ko.”

Amores was banned by the NCAA and removed from the JRU basketball program after his punching spree in an NCAA game against College of St. Benilde last year.

Amores charged the St. Benilde bench and attacked several players, in particular knocking down Mark Sangco and Jimboy Pasturan. Officials eventually halted the game, which saw the Blazers take a 71-51 win.

Pasturan and Taine Mitchell Davis later filed a complaint against Amores at the San Juan City Prosecutor's Office.

But Amores was given a new lease on his basketball life after suiting up in the Asean Basketball League and in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League. For him, it is in the PBA where he will fully have the chance to make amends with his past actions

“Sobrang saya ko kasi nga yung sa nangyari sakin, ito na yung pinaka umpisa na para mabago ko, maitama ko, at maipakita ko sa mga tao na gagawin ko yung makakabuti para sa career ko,” he said.

He promises to bring the energy and toughness that he prides himself on even before his punching incident with the St. Benilde players in the NCAA Season 98.

“Siguro gagawin ko lang yung pinaka-best ko. Kung ano lang yung maitutulong ko, yun lang yung gagawin ko,” he said.

“Kung ano yung kailangan ng team, especially yung defense, yun yung ipo-provide ko. Tutulungan ko sila para manalo sila.”

Amores will be joining fellow NCAA studs Cade Flores, Brent Paraiso, and Fran Yu in Northport, while also having former Letran champion coach Bonnie Tan as his head mentor.

See the rest of the draftees here: