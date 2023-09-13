Gilas Pilipinas during their practice at the PhilSports Arena on September 13, 2023. Photo courtesy of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas.

MANILA -- After three days of preparation for the Asian Games, it is clear that Gilas Pilipinas still has plenty of adjustments to make.

This, according to interim head coach Tim Cone, who will call the shots for the national team in Asiad that starts on September 23.

Given the limited time they have, Cone is cramming his system into the group mostly made up of PBA players, including FIBA World Cup holdovers June Mar Fajardo, Scottie Thompson and Japeth Aguilar.

Also joining the team are naturalized players Justin Brownlee and Ange Kouame and their returning teammates Terrence Romeo and Calvin Abueva.

“We're trying to implement a lot of stuff, so there's a lot of confusion at the moment," said Cone in an interview on PlayitRightTV on Wednesday.

“We're not good right now. If we're playing the Asian Games tomorrow, wow, look out! We're not going to be very good.”

But the Gilas tactician is optimistic they will eventually get into their competitive form in time for the Asian Games in Hangzhou.

“In another week and a half, 10 days, 12 days I think we're going to be where we want to be,” said Cone. "We don't have to be good today, we don't have to be good tomorrow."

“We're just trying to work to be good, taking the day-to-day process trying to elevate our game, elevate our understanding (of the system).”

Gilas’ first assignment will be against Bahrain on September 26.

RELATED VIDEO