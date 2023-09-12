Asian Games: Tenorio makes Gilas return as ‘Coach LA’

Barangay Ginebra guard LA Tenorio talks to his teammates during a break in action in Game 2 of the 2023 PBA Governors' Cup Finals against the TNT Tropang GIGA, April 12, 2023 at the Araneta Coliseum. PBA Images/File.

MANILA — Gilas Pilipinas legend LA Tenorio will be making his return to the national team, but in a different capacity.

The 2013 FIBA Asia Championships silver medalist will be a part of the national team once more, as he will serve as one of the assistant coaches of the Tim Cone-led Gilas squad in the upcoming Asian Games.

This will also be Tenorio’s return to basketball after being diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer, which is why the multiple-time PBA Champion is raring to get back into his usual Tinyente form and help the team yet again, but as a coach.

“To represent the country, it’s really a privilege and an honor,” Tenorio said in an interview with One Sports on Tuesday.

“In any way that I can help. For me, representing the country is a blessing, it is a calling,” he added.

Tenorio plans to play once the PBA starts its 48th season in early November, but the former Alaska Aces guard is glad that he will have a head start by helping Gilas regain Asian basketball supremacy in Hangzhou.

“Despite everything that happened to me, nabigyan pa rin ako ng opportunity to be a part of the National team,” said Tenorio.

The Barangay Ginebra star also bared that once he got the invite, he didn’t even think twice about whether to accept it or not.

“Nung sinabihan ako, hindi ako nag dalawang isip. I’m supposed to do my workout, [but] with this call, of course, hindi ko mahihindian.”

Under Cone, Tenorio will be joined by Ginebra assistant coach Richard Del Rosario and another former Ginebra mentor and long-time Gilas assistant coach Jong Uichico.

Tenorio and the team will be starting off their campaign on September 26 as they lock horns with Bahrain.

