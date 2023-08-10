'Almost there,' says Tenorio of finishing chemotherapy

From LA Tenorio's Instagram post

An upbeat LA Tenorio on Wednesday posted a series of photos of himself in Singapore where he underwent another round of chemotherapy session.

The Barangay Ginebra superstar was diagnosed with colon cancer several months ago and has been undergoing chemotherapy at Mt. Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.

Tenorio was accompanied by close friends who have provided moral support for his recovery.

"PRAY,HOPE and DON’T WORRY 🙏🙏 Almost there… 🙏" said Tenorio in the accompanying caption.

He also labelled the photo 10/12, which meant that it was the 10th of 12 chemo sessions he has to undergo.



Tenorio also had an exchange of comments with Ginebra teammate Jaime Malonzo who wished him well.

“My brother! Can’t wait to have you back,” said Malonzo.

Tenorio responded with words of inspiration for the Gilas Pilipinas stalwart.

“Thank you brother! Good luck this coming world cup brother! Enjoy every moment. Great experience brother!” Tenorio said.

Tenorio was a vital cog of Gilas Pilipinas' campaign in the 2014 FIBA World Cup in Spain.