LA Tenorio receives outpouring of prayers after cancer diagnosis

Barangay Ginebra guard LA Tenorio. Richard Esguerra, ABS-CBN Sports

MANILA -- Fellow PBA players and personalities offered their support and prayers for LA Tenorio Tuesday after the Barangay Ginebra point guard revealed that he was diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer.

Tenorio's teammates in Barangay Ginebra San Miguel, Japeth Aguilar and Jared Dillinger, expressed their support and good wishes for their fellow player.

"Prayers up for our one and only #PBAIronMan. We are with you in this tough battle," Aguilar said in a shared Facebook post.

"Sending prayers and good vibrations to our beloved Ironman @LA_Tenorio. I love you brother!" tweeted Dillinger.

San Miguel Beermen's Chris Ross and Terrafirma Dyip's Juami Tiongson also sent their sympathies and offered prayers.

"Praying for you brother!! I know you got this!! You’re a warrior bro! We are all in your corner!!" tweeted Ross.

TNT Tropang Giga's Matt Ganuelas-Rosser also expressed his support for Tenorio and his family.

Former PBA commissioner and former Philippine Sports Commission chairman Noli Eala also expressed his support for Tenorio, who played for the Ateneo de Manila University in college.

"I am deeply shocked and saddened about the news on LA Tenorio. Our family’s prayers are with you @LA_Tenorio. Claiming your full recovery. Remember God does not give us any burdens that we cannot carry. Ad majorem dei gloriam," Eala said.

Blackwater head coach Ariel Vanguardia and Gilas coach Allan Gregorio also showed their support for Tenorio with the hashtag #PrayersForLATenorio.

"We are with you in this battle @LA_Tenorio!" tweeted Vanguardia.

Other personalities, such as Senators JV Ejercito and Sonny Angara, also offered their prayers for the Iron Man.

"Laban lang Tinyente! Prayers up for your recovery," tweeted Angara.

"Praying for PBA's Ironman, @LA_Tenorio. Kaya mo yan Brother!" said Ejercito.

Tenorio played in 744 consecutive games, the longest streak in PBA history, before sitting out against the Meralco Bolts last March 1. At the time, the team said Tenorio was still dealing with the abdominal injury that he suffered in the finals of the 2023 PBA Commissioner's Cup earlier this year.

Earlier Tuesday, the 38-year-old guard revealed that he has been diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer.