LOOK: Tenorio visits Our Lady of Antipolo

PBA star LA Tenorio, who was recently diagnosed with colon cancer, visited the Our Lady of Antipolo following Barangay Ginebra's game against San Miguel Beer at the Ynares Center.

The parish has posted a series of photos showing Tenorio praying before the statue of the Virgin Mary.

"He pleaded for prayers for steadfast recovery. He has been a devotee of Our Lady of Antipolo since he was a young child," said in the accompanying caption.

Tenorio, known as PBA's Ironman for the most consecutive number of games played in the league, has been diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer.

The Filipino basketball community has been rooting for his speedy recovery.